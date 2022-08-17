Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Thai economy sees stunted growth despite tourists' return

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BANGKOK, Aug 16: Thailand's economy grew 2.5 percent in the second quarter as returning foreign tourists failed to offset high inflation and concerns over regional tensions, the country's main economic agency said Monday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy was hit hard during the pandemic, though visitor numbers are slowly improving with the relaxation of travel rules since May.
But the Ukraine war and now tension over Taiwan could put any economic recovery at risk, Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) warned.
"We have to continue monitoring to see how long counteraction from China over Taiwan will last," NESDC Secretary General Danucha Pichayanan said.
"The relaxing of our Covid controls, the recovery of tourism are factors that support the growth."
The agency said that gross domestic product rose 2.5 percent in April-June compared to the same period a year ago -- well below the anticipated growth of three percent.
The NESDC also revised the expected full-year growth rate from 2.5-3.5 percent to 2.7-3.2 percent.
Economist Charl Kengchon, from the Kasikorn Research Centre, characterised the results as a "mixed bag", with the tourism boost failing to lift growth.
"I think that is because inflation hit a 14-year high in June, so it is a drag on spending both (in the) household sector and business," he said.
Inflation in the month of June hit 7.7 percent and was at 6.5 percent for the quarter, according to the NESDC.
The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and Taiwan tensions were also a worry, Charl said, affecting supply chains.
"We expect Thailand exports to cool in tandem with the global economic growth next year, so we have to rely so much on tourism," he said.
Thailand welcomed roughly 40 million people annually pre-pandemic, and has set ambitious targets on arrivals for the coming year in the hope of coaxing life back into the damaged tourist sector.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Padma Bank holds virtual meeting on National Mourning Day
Community Bank observes National Mourning Day
Alibaba, ByteDance share algorithm details with Chinese regulator
China factories ration power as heatwave rises demand
BIDA, ILO to streamline one-stop service for investors
Bidi workers observe National Mourning Day
Lull prevails in ship-recycling sector due to austerity


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft