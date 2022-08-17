

Commward honours Bangladesh creative communications

A flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), COMMWARD was presented in association with The Daily Star and in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The award ceremony was attended by more than 700 communication and marketing enthusiasts. The awards were given across 24 categories, in four ranks -Bronze, Silver, Gold & Grand Prix, says a press release.

This year, a staggering number of more than 1331 nominations were submitted for the award. The campaigns launched and run during the period of June 01, 2021 to May 31, 2022 were eligible for nomination in COMMWARD 2022.

Among these, 40% nominations got shortlisted and 193 nominations were selected as the ultimate winners after rigorous judging by 136 jurors who were split in 12 shortlisting jury panels and 07 grand jury panels. The winning campaigns were further scrutinized by 7 jury presidents to ensure the proper ranks.

The 11th edition of COMMWARD had 9 Grand Prix winners, 31 Gold winners, 59 Silver winners and 93 Bronze winners. The event also had 3 special recognitions. For visualizing the eternal voice of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and for taking the Bangladeshi creative industry in the global arena and putting a mark Grey Group Bangladesh received 2 special recognitions.

Mediacom Ltd. was recognized for accomplishing a remarkable silver jubilee and serving relentlessly with groundbreaking advertising campaigns.

"Never before had we experienced the need to make clear effective communication than we did during the last one year. And every phase we passed since then required effective communication for us to survive more during challenging times," said Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Visual Artist, Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum & Founder Bangladesh Creative Forum at the award gala.

Taufique Mahmud, Executive Creative Director, Mediacom Ltd.; Salahuddin Shahed, chief operating officer, FCB Bitopi; Akrum Hossain, Group Creative Director, Grey Group Bangladesh; Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, Executive Director, Mindshare; Akrum Hossain, Group Creative Director, Grey Group Bangladesh; Hasib Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Group Creative Director, Adcomm Ltd.; Farooq Shams, Chief Strategy Officer, Asiatic Marketing Communications Ltd./Asiatic 3Sixty; Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, Executive Director, Mindshare; & Rasel Mahmud, Executive Creative Director, X were this year's COMMWARD's stellar Jury Presidents. Under 7 segmented tracks.

The keynote speakers for this year's summit were: Tay Guan Hin, Group Chairman, BBDO, Singapore; Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy Group; Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, Managing Director & Country Head, Grey Group Bangladesh and Dave McCaughan, Thought Leader and Storyteller, BIBLIOSEXUAL; Co-founder, Marketing Futures.

Other respected speakers who graced the summit were: Sarah Ali, Managing Director, FCB-Bitopi; Nazim Farhan Choudhury, Managing Director, Adcomm Ltd.; Iresh Zaker, Managing Director, Asiatic Experiential Marketing Ltd.; Ajoy Kumar Kundu, CEO, Mediacom Ltd.; Shadman Sadikin, Marketing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; Nafees Anwar Chowdhury, Director, Marketing, Grameenphone Ltd. were among the distinguished speakers.





