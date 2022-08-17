Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Commward honours Bangladesh creative communications

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Commward honours Bangladesh creative communications

Commward honours Bangladesh creative communications

The 11th edition of one of the most prestigious advertising accolades in Bangladesh- COMMWARD: Excellence in Creative Communication honored creative campaigns through an auspicious award gala at the Grand Ballroom in Sheraton Dhaka, recently.
A flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), COMMWARD was presented in association with The Daily Star and in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The award ceremony was attended by more than 700 communication and marketing enthusiasts. The awards were given across 24 categories, in four ranks -Bronze, Silver, Gold & Grand Prix, says a press release.  
This year, a staggering number of more than 1331 nominations were submitted for the award. The campaigns launched and run during the period of June 01, 2021 to May 31, 2022 were eligible for nomination in COMMWARD 2022.
Among these, 40% nominations got shortlisted and 193 nominations were selected as the ultimate winners after rigorous judging by 136 jurors who were split in 12 shortlisting jury panels and 07 grand jury panels. The winning campaigns were further scrutinized by 7 jury presidents to ensure the proper ranks.
The 11th edition of COMMWARD had 9 Grand Prix winners, 31 Gold winners, 59 Silver winners and 93 Bronze winners. The event also had 3 special recognitions.  For visualizing the eternal voice of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and for taking the Bangladeshi creative industry in the global arena and putting a mark Grey Group Bangladesh received 2 special recognitions.
Mediacom Ltd. was recognized for accomplishing a remarkable silver jubilee and serving relentlessly with groundbreaking advertising campaigns.
"Never before had we experienced the need to make clear effective communication than we did during the last one year. And every phase we passed since then required effective communication for us to survive more during challenging times," said Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Visual Artist, Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum & Founder Bangladesh Creative Forum at the award gala.
Taufique Mahmud, Executive Creative Director, Mediacom Ltd.; Salahuddin Shahed, chief operating officer, FCB Bitopi; Akrum Hossain, Group Creative Director, Grey Group Bangladesh; Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, Executive Director, Mindshare; Akrum Hossain, Group Creative Director, Grey Group Bangladesh; Hasib Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Group Creative Director, Adcomm Ltd.;  Farooq Shams, Chief Strategy Officer, Asiatic Marketing Communications Ltd./Asiatic 3Sixty; Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, Executive Director, Mindshare; & Rasel Mahmud, Executive Creative Director, X were this year's COMMWARD's stellar Jury Presidents. Under 7 segmented tracks.
The keynote speakers for this year's summit were: Tay Guan Hin, Group Chairman, BBDO, Singapore; Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy Group; Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, Managing Director & Country Head, Grey Group Bangladesh and Dave McCaughan, Thought Leader and Storyteller, BIBLIOSEXUAL; Co-founder, Marketing Futures.
Other respected speakers who graced the summit were: Sarah Ali, Managing Director, FCB-Bitopi; Nazim Farhan Choudhury, Managing Director, Adcomm Ltd.; Iresh Zaker, Managing Director, Asiatic Experiential Marketing Ltd.; Ajoy Kumar Kundu, CEO, Mediacom Ltd.; Shadman Sadikin, Marketing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; Nafees Anwar Chowdhury, Director, Marketing, Grameenphone Ltd. were among the distinguished speakers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Padma Bank holds virtual meeting on National Mourning Day
Community Bank observes National Mourning Day
Alibaba, ByteDance share algorithm details with Chinese regulator
China factories ration power as heatwave rises demand
BIDA, ILO to streamline one-stop service for investors
Bidi workers observe National Mourning Day
Lull prevails in ship-recycling sector due to austerity


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft