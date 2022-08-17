Akash Digital TV launches MyAkash app

The country's only Direct-To-Home service provider Akash Digital TV has launched its mobile application platform 'MyAkash' app to facilitate existing users with convenient self-care features.

Akash Digital TV users will now be able to Recharge, Billing Plan Change, Migrating to and from packages, Customer Care Live Chat, Service Request and much more through this single App.

The app can be downloaded from both Google Play Store (https://cutt.ly/8ZYkPJd) and Apple App Store (https://cutt.ly/YZYk71b), says a press release.

While commenting on 'MyAkash' app, Manoj Kumar Dobhal, Chief Operating Officer of Beximco Communications Limited said, "Since its inception, Akash Digital TV users' unprecedented TV viewing experience has been resulting significant growth in terms of increasing its customer base.

Akash has been keen to continuously improving customers experience and launching of 'MyAkash' is just another instance of our continuous efforts. This app will enable our users to have a very convenient and quick self care service.

Customers can dial Akash hotline number 16442 (regular call charge applicable) to know more about 'MyAkash' app and various offers of Akash.

Akash provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of Akash Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. Akash connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.







