Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:29 AM
Petrochem celebrates 32rd founding anniversary

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Petrochem (Bangladesh) Limited observed its 32rd founding anniversary with various programmes.
Marking the anniversary, the company organized a discussion at a city hotel on Tuesday, says a press release.
Late agronomist Siraj Uddowlah founded the company in 1990 to improve the quality of life of the farmers.
The company's Chairman Sultana Dowlah, Vice Chairman Asif Uddaula, Managing Director Saif Uddaula and General Manager (Marketing and Project) Partha Sarathi Roy, among others, were present.
Petrochem has been providing farmers with better cultivation, modern agricultural methods, good quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Petrochem's skilled workforce has been working with farmers with confidence and success throughout the remote areas of Bangladesh.
Saif Uddowlah, current Managing Director of Petrochem, is taking various initiatives to make the company more modern and up-to-date. It is now successfully operating not only in agriculture but also in renewable energy, power and energy, real estate, information technology and chemical sectors.


