Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:29 AM
Mercantile Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath of flowers to a momentary pulpit at 'Bangabandhu Corner' in its Head Office recently to observe the National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank along with the Senior Executives of the bank paid their rich tribute to Bangabandhu.
The participants stood in solemn silence for a minute as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence in 1971.
Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, SEVPs Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, K.M. Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd. along with other senior executives and Officers were also present.


