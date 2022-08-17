Committee set up to face post LDC challenges

The government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office to face post LDC challenges.

In this context some seven sub-committees have been preparing draft strategies with a time-bound action plan to meet the challenges that the country will face through LDC graduation.

According to an official document, Bangladesh will face some crucial challenges, such as loss of duty free - quota free access, unilateral, preferential market access, reduced scope for concessional or low interest funding from international and bilateral development partners, preference erosion, and strict compliance requirement with stringent standards.

The document mentioned that there will be seven sub-committees under this committee. Each sub-committee has members from private sector stakeholders and development researchers. "These sub-committees are preparing draft strategies with a time-bound action plan to meet the transition challenges," the document said.

It has mentioned that the present government has adopted the policy of signing Bilateral Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) to overcome potential trade related challenges.

Strategies for Preferential Market Access and Trade Agreements have been formulated as a way out to address these challenges.

In deed Bangladesh has already signed the Preferential Bilateral Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bhutan, under which 34 products of Bhutan will have duty-free access to Bangladesh and 100 products of Bangladesh will have duty-free access to Bhutan.

In addition, a prioritization list for execution of PTA/FTA/CEPA with 13 potential trading countries and trade organizations such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, USA, Canada, Eurasian Economic Union, ASEAN, and Mercosur has been prepared.

"A preliminary draft of Regional Trade Agreement (RTA) Policy Guideline has been prepared for signing bilateral trade agreements with various countries," the document said. In 2021, the United Nations made the final recommendation for graduation of Bangladesh from the least developed country.

Foreign direct investment will get a boost enabling new developments under mutual trade agreement. This will lead to massive development of infrastructure, new job creation, and better living standards for the people.

As per the document, Bangladesh is pursuing hard at the WTO, with other LDCs, for exemption withdrawal of preferential trade access to developed countries for some more years.

Because the loss of LDC specific benefits will create an obligation for the country to increase its productive capacity and efficiency to compete in the export market, diversify our exports and create new markets. This will both encourage and force the country to go for higher value added products.

According to the UN recommendation, Bangladesh's transition will be effective in 2026. . It means until 2026, Bangladesh will be able to enjoy duty free benefits applicable to LDCs But Bangladesh is insisting to extend the benefit until 2029, into the EU market. The high powered committee will chalk out the transition road map to overcome challenges.







