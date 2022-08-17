Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Money outside banks rising amid inflationary pressure

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

The money outside the banking system has been on the rise in recent months as people are keeping additional cash in their hands amid inflationary pressure.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the amount of cash outside the banking system stood at Tk 2,36,448 crore in June 2022 against Tk 2,09,517 crore in June 2021.
The amount has gradually increased since October 2021 when it was Tk 2,05,895 crore. It jumped to record high of Tk 2,36,791 crore in April and further increased to Tk 2,25,148 crore in May.
General inflation shot up to 6.29 per cent in April, which was the highest in 18 months. In June, inflation reached 7.56 per cent which was the highest after nine years amid persistent high food price and non-food prices.
In December 2021, general inflation crossed 6 per cent for the first time in 14 months. It was observed that the amount of cash outside banks or cash in hands was the highest in April when people were  struggling with rising commodity prices.
After the Russia-Ukraine war began in late February Bangladesh economy was hit by global supply chain disruption, hike in prices of raw materials, currency devaluation and commodity price spiral.
People wanted to have more cash money in their hands in recent months as a precautionary measure, said bankers. They said an increased amount of cash in hands limited money circulation in through banking system.
Bangladesh Bank's chief economist Md Habibur Rahman told: the amount of cash outside banks might grow further due to inflationary pressure. People may want to keep cash in their hands for meeting high expenditures, he said.
He said money outside banks usually rose when the amount of excess liquidity or money supply in the banks increased.
The circulation of M2 broad money increased by 9.43 per cent or Tk 1,47,227 crore in July-June period of of 2022. M2 increased to Tk 17,08,122 crore at the end of June 2022 from Tk 15,60,895 crore in June in the previous year.
Reserve money was Tk 3,56,736 crore in June 2022 against Tk 3,50,797 crore in June 2021. Besides, a section of people with surplus funds stayed away from banks due to lower interest rates.
The weighted average interest rate on deposits of all banks declined to 3.97 per cent in June of FY22 compared with that in the previous month.
Money multiplier rose to 4.92 at the end of June 2022 from 4.48 at the end of June 2021. Bankers said  more money remained outside the banking system and so more transactions would take place in cash outside banking windows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Padma Bank holds virtual meeting on National Mourning Day
Community Bank observes National Mourning Day
Alibaba, ByteDance share algorithm details with Chinese regulator
China factories ration power as heatwave rises demand
BIDA, ILO to streamline one-stop service for investors
Bidi workers observe National Mourning Day
Lull prevails in ship-recycling sector due to austerity


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft