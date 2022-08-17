Video
ECNEC approves 6 projects costing Tk 2,504.75cr

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her official Ganabhaban residence presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her official Ganabhaban residence presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved   six projects Tuesday involving Taka 2,504.75 crore.
The approval came in the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of six projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 2,504.75 crore.
Of the six projects, three are new while the remaining three projects are revised projects, he said, adding: "Of the total project cost, Taka 1,628.13 crore will come from the government exchequer while Taka 876.62 crore as project assistance."
He said the approved projects include two under Road Transport and Highways Division and Shipping Ministry, one under the Housing and Public Works Ministry, one under the Industries Ministry and another one under the Agriculture Ministry.
State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were also present at the briefing.
Mannan said Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division will implement the "Proper Upgradation of Sonapur- Kabirhat-Companiganj (Basurhat)-Dagonbhuiya Regional Highway (R-148)" Project with a cost of Taka 457.02 crore by June 2025.
He said Roads and Highways Department will also implement another project titled "Construction of Chunkuri Bridge over Chunkuri River at 28th km of Gallamari-Batiaghata-Dakop-Nalyan Forest Road (Z-7606)" with a cost of Taka 745.33 crore by June 2027.
The other projects approved in the meeting are "Establishment of Ashuganj Inland Container River Port" project (1st revision) with Taka 458 crore, "Construction of road along Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal" project (2nd revision) with Taka 469.15 crore," BSCIC Printing Industrial City" project (1st revision) with Taka 125.85 crore and "Irrigation Extension Project through Conservation of Canal Water in Barendra Area-2nd Phase" Project with Taka 249.40 crore.


