Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister

State Minister for planning Dr Shamsul Alam has expressed optimism that the per capita income will stand at US$ 12,500 by 2041.

He said this at a discussion meeting and prayer ceremony on the occasion of National Mourning Day at the city's NEC auditorium

on Monday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Planning Secretary Mamun Al Rashid, Secretary of Statistics and Information Management Department Shahnaz Arefin, ndc and Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) Director General (DG) Vinayak Sen were present on the occasion.

The State Minister said with the help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country returned to the trend of planned economy. The Prime Minister started the national plan based on the aims of the country. Where to take the country under the future framework is determined. Everything is described in this plan. The country is moving forward as planned.

He also said that as a result of proper planning, the country's economy of $6.5 billion in 1972-73 has now increased to $465 billion. Similarly, the 2031 plan says we will be the highest middle income country. By 2041 our per capita income will be $12,500. The country is progressing through a well-planned structure.