Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Correspondent

State Minister for planning Dr Shamsul Alam has expressed optimism that the per capita income will stand at US$ 12,500 by 2041.
He said this at a discussion meeting and prayer ceremony on the occasion of National Mourning Day at the city's NEC auditorium
on Monday.
Planning Minister MA Mannan, Planning Secretary Mamun Al Rashid, Secretary of Statistics and Information Management Department Shahnaz Arefin, ndc and Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) Director General (DG) Vinayak Sen were present on the occasion.
The State Minister said with the help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country returned to the trend of planned economy. The Prime Minister started the national plan based on the aims of the country. Where to take the country under the future framework is determined. Everything is described in this plan. The country is moving forward as planned.
He also said that as a result of proper planning, the country's economy of $6.5 billion in 1972-73 has now increased to $465 billion. Similarly, the 2031 plan says we will be the highest middle income country. By 2041 our per capita income will be $12,500. The country is progressing through a well-planned structure.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister
47,000 child marriages took place amid C-19
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
60 injured in BCL Barguna, Netrokona clashes
Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases
Bachelet, Doraiswami, US Embassy pay homage to Bangabandhu
Concrete girder falls on car, kills 5 in city
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for 6 yrs for corruption


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft