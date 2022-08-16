Video
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:32 AM
47,000 child marriages took place amid C-19

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

At least 47,414 child marriages took place across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year, according to a recent report.
The report by the Monitoring and Evaluation Wing of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education revealed the information to the media on Monday.
The report, which included data of 11,679 secondary schools across the country, also stated that 481,055 students did not participate in the annual examinations while 77,706 children became involved in child labour in the meantime.
The report also said Barisal division has 6.62 per
cent of absent students, the lowest number among the nine regions of the country, while Mymensingh has 8.93 per cent.
Due to child marriage, Rajshahi division witnessed the highest 15.82 per cent absenteeism and Sylhet at 4.30 per cent.
The in-person classes in educational institutions across the country were called off from March 17 in 2020, after first Covid-19 cases were reported.
After a long closure of about 18 consecutive months, students returned to classes in September of 2021.


