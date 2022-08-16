60 injured in BCL Barguna, Netrokona clashes

At least 60 people were injured in two separate clashes in Barguna and Netrokona during programmes of the National Mourning Day.

In Barguna, over 50 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Barguna town during a programme of the National Mourning Day.

The incident took place in front of Barguna Shilpakala Academy in the afternoon on Monday.

Barguna Sadar Police Station Officer in-Charge Ali Ahammed said two factions of the district unit BCL involved in a clash after placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Complex. At that time, police dispersed them by charging batons.

After that, some BCL men vandalized several motorcycles of police as well as the car of Additional Superintendent of police S M Tarek Rahman.

Rezaul Kabir Reza, president of Barguna district BCL, said some miscreants attacked on them in the guise of BCL when they were returning after placing wreath. Police then dispersed them by charging batons.

However, vice president Sabuj Mollah denied the allegation. He said neither he nor his supporters were involved in the clash.

"We went there to join the Mourning Day programme. But suddenly police started charging batons on us."

ASP Tarek Rahman said two groups of the district unit BCL involved in a clash in front of the Shilpakala Academy. Police dispersed them and brought the situation under control, he added.

Several teams of police, later, conducted raids in Shilpakala and Launchghat areas and recovered some lethal weapons.

In Netrokona, 10 people were injured in a the clash between two groups of Bangladesh Awami League of Netrokona district on Monday afternoon over the organization of Kangali feast on National Mourning Day at Baghra Bazar of Challisha Union of Netrokona Sadar Upazila.

According to local residents, one group led by Acting President Lal Chan Mia of Ward No. 8 of Chalisha Union of Sadar Upazila organised a Kangali feast in front of Masur Ahmed Supermarket in Baghra Bazar and another group led by local Awami League leader Biplab Bhan next to Baghra Fazil Madrasa. Around 12:00pm, an argument started between the leaders and activists of the two groups.

At that time, both sides clashed with sharp weapons. At least 10 people were injured by sharp weapons. On information, Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Khandaker Saker Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Netrokona Model Police Station, said that a clash happened between the two groups of the local Awami League over organization Kangali feast. Several people were injured. Police have been deployed in the area. However, no one filed a written complaint in the police station till afternoon.

Additional police have been deployed in both areas.












