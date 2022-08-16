Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

One more person died from Covid, and 259 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Monday morning.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,314, the new number took its caseload to 2,009,129, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.09
per cent from Sunday's 4.32 per cent as 6, 336 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.14 per cent.
In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister
47,000 child marriages took place amid C-19
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
60 injured in BCL Barguna, Netrokona clashes
Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases
Bachelet, Doraiswami, US Embassy pay homage to Bangabandhu
Concrete girder falls on car, kills 5 in city
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for 6 yrs for corruption


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft