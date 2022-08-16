Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases

One more person died from Covid, and 259 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

While the country's total fatalities reached 29,314, the new number took its caseload to 2,009,129, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.09

per cent from Sunday's 4.32 per cent as 6, 336 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.14 per cent.

In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year. -UNB











