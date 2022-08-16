Bachelet, Doraiswami, US Embassy pay homage to Bangabandhu

Visiting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and the US Embassy in Dhaka have paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Monday.

The UN rights chief placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu and signed visitors' book there. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received her at Dhanmondi-32.

She also took a tour to the whole museum and was briefed by the State Minister.

Marking Bangabandhu's 47th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day, the country is paying rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Monday paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He, on behalf of the people and the government of India, visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait.

"In memory of great leader Bangabandhu, who led his country to freedom and inspired generations to come," reads a message written on the wreath in Bangla.

The US Embassy in Dhaka also paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"On the 47th anniversary of the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, the US Embassy remembers his extraordinary life," said the Embassy.

Bangabandhu was one of the very first Bangladeshis to travel to the United States on the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Programme.

"We mourn this great loss," said the Embassy.












