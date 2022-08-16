Concrete girder falls on car, kills 5 in city









Five people were crushed to death after a segment of a viaduct meant for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project fell from a crane on a car at Uttara in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the casualty.

The deceased were Rubel, 50, Jharna, 28, Jannat, 6, and Jakaria, 6. One other could not be immediately identified. They were crushed under the girder that fell when it was being moved by a crane.

The newly-wed couple Hridoy and Riya Moni along with five other relatives were heading towards the bride's house in Ashulia's Khejurbari in the car. The bride and the bridegroom are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttara.

Uttara West Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mohsin said, "The accident took place around 3:30pm at Jashim Uddin Road.

Rakib Hossain, a relative of the deceased told the media Hridoy and Riya Moni got married on Saturday (August 13) and the family in the Kawla

area was in a festive mood since then.

"Seven people including the couple, the bride's mother, and two children were inside the car. Two of them were rescued immediately and five others were trapped inside," Rakib said.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Dewan Azad told the media, "Two firefighting units from Uttara Fire Station conducted the rescue operation."

The Prime Minister prayed for the deceased and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. She also wished the injured a speedy recovery.











