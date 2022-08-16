PM struggling to materialise Bangabandhu's dream: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is struggling to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as his legacy," he said.

The ruling party leader

told the newsmen after paying homage to the graves of martyrs of Aug 15, 1975 at Banani Graveyard here this morning marking the National Mourning Day.

Quader said Awami League will remain in people's heart for decades after decades for leading the struggle of independence and liberation of the country. -BSS











