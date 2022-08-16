Nat'l Mourning Day observed with due solemnity



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offers munajat at the final resting place of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on his death anniversary and National Mourning Day on Monday. photo: Focusbangla

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangali ever and an incomparable leader of all time, along with most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter of the nation's history.

The government, various socio-cultural, political and professional organisations, including ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, chalked out programmes to observe the day.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the nation's Founding President by placing wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 6:30am in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

A guard of honour was given by the armed forces and prayer was offered there.

Sheikh Hasina also placed wreaths at the Banani Graveyard on the graves of the family members of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who were brutally killed on August 15 in 1975.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at about 10:00am.

She also offered Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs.

Marking the day, special doa and munajat were offered at mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayers. Special prayers were also offered at temples, churches, pagodas and other places of prayers across the country.

The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate and front organs chalked out several programmes to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day.

National and party flags were kept at half-mast and black flags were hoisted atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and central office since the sunrise.

AL leaders and activists paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital at 6:00am.

Tributes were also paid to other martyrs of August 15 by placing wreaths at their graves in Banani graveyard at 8:00am. Special munajat, offering of fateha, mazar ziarat and milad mahfil were held there.

A delegation of Awami League Central Working Committee, Gopalganj district and Tungipara upazila units of the party paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at noon. Fateha offering, milad and doa mahfil were arranged there.

Besides, other associate bodies and front organs of AL including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Juba League, Krishak League and Swechchhasebak League paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.

They also arranged separate programmes including 'Kangali Voj' respectively marking the day.

On August 16 (today), a discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at 4:30pm. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair it.

Nat'l Mourning Day observed with due solemnity

The Department of Films and Publications (DFP) published posters for distribution across the country. Posters in English were dispatched to Bangladesh diplomatic missions abroad.

The Department of Mass Communication screened documentary films on the life and works of Bangabandhu across the country. The Press Information Department (PID) has organized a weeklong photo exhibition at the Bangladesh Secretariat. Regional Information Offices under PID have also arranged photo exhibitions at divisional level.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television broadcasted special programmes. All educational institutions including public and private schools, madrasas, colleges and universities arranged discussions, recitation of poems, essay writing and painting competitions, art exhibition, hamd-naat competition and doa mahfil.

In line with the national programmes, discussion, doa mahfil and other programmes also held at the district and upazila levels.

All city corporations, municipalities and union parishad of the country arranged programmes to mark the day.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also paid tribute to Bangabandhu and his family members by placing wreaths at Banani graveyard.

Engineers Institution, Bangladesh (IEB) led by its President Engineer Nurul Huda paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

Besides, marking the day, all ministries and departments paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu and his family members. They also arranged several programmes including discussion on the occasion.

The programmes at Dhanmondi and Banani in the capital and Tungipara in Gopalganj were broadcast live on Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private television channels.

Bangladesh missions abroad hoisted the national flags at half-mast and organized discussions marking the day.

Marking the day, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages.

Eighteen members of Bangabandhu's family, including his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons - Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu were killed on that fateful night.

Sheikh Mujib's military secretary Brig Gen Jamil was also killed. Several members of a family in the capital's Mohammadpur area were killed by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.

Bangabandhu's two daughters - Sheikh Hasina, now the Prime Minister, and Sheikh Rehana - luckily survived the massacre as they were abroad at that time.











