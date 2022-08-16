Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5-day school a week from next year: Dipu

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent 

To implement the government's initiative to save energy and save electricity worldwide, in the new education programme classes will be held five days a week from next year, said the Minister of Education Dipu Moni.
She said this in response to a question from journalists at Chandpur Circuit House on Monday afternoon.
Education Minister said, "The government has taken initiatives to save
electricity, if we make 5-day school, then we will get a chance to save energy for a day. A day's closure will save fuel used for vehicles used to transport students to and from school but it has not been decided yet, I am going to take a decision."
Dipu Moni further said, "We want to rearrange the classes within 5 days, so that the students do not face any problem. Apart from this, the plan has been finalised to fill the break of education during the Corona period."
Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Roy, Additional District Magistrate Bashir Ahmed were also present.  
Later, on the occasion of the National Mourning Day, the Education Minister addressed the discussion meeting on the life and achievements of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the District Art Academy auditorium as the chief guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister
47,000 child marriages took place amid C-19
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
60 injured in BCL Barguna, Netrokona clashes
Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases
Bachelet, Doraiswami, US Embassy pay homage to Bangabandhu
Concrete girder falls on car, kills 5 in city
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for 6 yrs for corruption


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft