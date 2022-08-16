5-day school a week from next year: Dipu

To implement the government's initiative to save energy and save electricity worldwide, in the new education programme classes will be held five days a week from next year, said the Minister of Education Dipu Moni.

She said this in response to a question from journalists at Chandpur Circuit House on Monday afternoon.

Education Minister said, "The government has taken initiatives to save

electricity, if we make 5-day school, then we will get a chance to save energy for a day. A day's closure will save fuel used for vehicles used to transport students to and from school but it has not been decided yet, I am going to take a decision."

Dipu Moni further said, "We want to rearrange the classes within 5 days, so that the students do not face any problem. Apart from this, the plan has been finalised to fill the break of education during the Corona period."

Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Roy, Additional District Magistrate Bashir Ahmed were also present.

Later, on the occasion of the National Mourning Day, the Education Minister addressed the discussion meeting on the life and achievements of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the District Art Academy auditorium as the chief guest.











