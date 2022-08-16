All children to get vaccinated for Covid-19

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that there are 22 million children aged 5 to 11 years in the country. Children of this age will be vaccinated wherever they live in the country. Whether they are floating children, street children or others who do not go to school, everyone will get the coronavirus vaccine.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a discussion meeting and prayer meeting on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at the National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali in the capital on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "Our vaccination programme is ongoing. The first dose, second dose and booster dose of the vaccine are also ongoing. The vaccination programme for children was inaugurated on August 11 and the vaccination programme will be conducted in full swing from August 25. All necessary arrangements have been made for that."

"Children will be first vaccinated in city corporation areas. This vaccination will be administered in the schools there. The authorities have been instructed that the children should come to the centre on time to get vaccinated. Apart from this, we have also taken measures regarding health protocol. If someone is sick, medical arrangements are also made there," he added.

The Health Minister further said, "We have administered vaccination in the past also. Our doctors, nurses now have enough experience, they are trained. Even after 30 crore vaccinations, we have not had any incidents. We are particularly focused on immunization of children."

"No one can take vaccine without registration. Only those who have registered can take the vaccine. The registration process is ongoing, but has been asked to be completed soon. Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is working on these issues."











