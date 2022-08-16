Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

All children to get vaccinated for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent  

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that there are 22 million children aged 5 to 11 years in the country. Children of this age will be vaccinated wherever they live in the country. Whether they are floating children, street children or others who do not go to school, everyone will get the coronavirus vaccine.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a discussion meeting and prayer meeting on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at the National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali in the capital on Monday.
The Health Minister said, "Our vaccination programme is ongoing. The first dose, second dose and booster dose of the vaccine are also ongoing. The vaccination programme for children was inaugurated on August 11 and the vaccination programme will be conducted in full swing from August 25. All necessary arrangements have been made for that."
"Children will be first vaccinated in city corporation areas. This vaccination will be administered in the schools there. The authorities have been instructed that the children should come to the centre on time to get vaccinated. Apart from this, we have also taken measures regarding health protocol. If someone is sick, medical arrangements are also made there," he added.
The Health Minister further said, "We have administered vaccination in the past also. Our doctors, nurses now have enough experience, they are trained. Even after 30 crore vaccinations, we have not had any incidents. We are particularly focused on immunization of children."
"No one can take vaccine without registration. Only those who have registered can take the vaccine. The registration process is ongoing, but has been asked to be completed soon. Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is working on these issues."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister
47,000 child marriages took place amid C-19
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
60 injured in BCL Barguna, Netrokona clashes
Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases
Bachelet, Doraiswami, US Embassy pay homage to Bangabandhu
Concrete girder falls on car, kills 5 in city
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for 6 yrs for corruption


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft