Resist, reject corrupt taking lessons from Bangabandhu: CJ

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday called upon the people to resist and socially reject the corrupt and black marketers taking lessons from the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Chief Justice came up with the call at a discussion meeting organized by the Supreme Court administration on the occasion of National Mourning Day at the Supreme Court auditorium.

Attending the discussion meeting as chief guest, the Chief Justice said, "On this day of mourning, I remember Bangabandhu has mentioned corrupt people,

smugglers and black marketers as enemies of the country and nation in his various speeches."

"Let us follow the ideals of this great leader and resist the corrupt and black marketers and reject them socially," the Chief Justice urged.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also urged to establish a society based on justice and without discrimination.

"We work for the goal that the people of the country get justice in a short time and at a low cost. I urge you to take this oath," the Chief Justice noted.

The Chief Justice said regretfully that although Bangabandhu was uncompromising on the question of policy and was deeply in love with Bengali ethnicity. But, I still do not understand how we shot him in the chest, who created the nation state.

Justices of the Appellate Division Obaidul Hasan, Borhan Uddin, M Enayetur Rahim, Justices of High Court Division Abu Zafar Siddiqui, Jahangir Hossain Selim, Md Habibul Ghani and Sheikh Hasan Arif and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin were also spoke on the occasion.

Judges, lawyers and Supreme Court officials were present on the occasion.

After the discussion meeting, special prayers offered for the souls of the martyrs, including the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were brutally assassinated on August 15 in 1975.

The Supreme Court also arranged blood donation programme after the meeting.

Before attending the discussion meeting, the Chief Justice paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.











