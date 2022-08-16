Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Resist, reject corrupt taking lessons from Bangabandhu: CJ

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday called upon the people to resist and socially reject the corrupt and black marketers taking lessons from the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Chief Justice came up with the call at a discussion meeting organized by the Supreme Court administration on the occasion of National Mourning Day at the Supreme Court auditorium.
Attending the discussion meeting as chief guest, the Chief Justice said, "On this day of mourning, I remember Bangabandhu has mentioned corrupt people,
smugglers and black marketers as enemies of the country and nation in his various speeches."
"Let us follow the ideals of this great leader and resist the corrupt and black marketers and reject them socially," the Chief Justice urged.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also urged to establish a society based on justice and without discrimination.
"We work for the goal that the people of the country get justice in a short time and at a low cost. I urge you to take this oath," the Chief Justice noted.
The Chief Justice said regretfully that although Bangabandhu was uncompromising on the question of policy and was deeply in love with Bengali ethnicity. But, I still do not understand how we shot him in the chest, who created the nation state.
Justices of the Appellate Division Obaidul Hasan, Borhan Uddin, M Enayetur Rahim, Justices of High Court Division Abu Zafar Siddiqui, Jahangir Hossain Selim, Md Habibul Ghani and Sheikh Hasan Arif and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin were also spoke on the occasion.
Judges, lawyers and Supreme Court officials were present on the occasion.
After the discussion meeting, special prayers offered for the souls of the martyrs, including the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were brutally assassinated on August 15 in 1975.
The Supreme Court also arranged blood donation programme after the meeting.
Before attending the discussion meeting, the Chief Justice paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Per capita income to be $12,500 by 2041: Minister
47,000 child marriages took place amid C-19
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
60 injured in BCL Barguna, Netrokona clashes
Covid: 1 death, 259 new cases
Bachelet, Doraiswami, US Embassy pay homage to Bangabandhu
Concrete girder falls on car, kills 5 in city
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for 6 yrs for corruption


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft