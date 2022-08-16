Teletalk ex-manager jailed for 12 years

A special court in Dhaka on Sunday sentenced former Manager of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, Shah Mohammad Jobaer to 12 years imprisonment in a money laundering case.

Judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-8, Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan pronounced the verdict in the absence of Jobaer.

The court fined him Taka 11.5 crore and it will be confiscated in favour of the state.

The case statement is that the manager of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, Shah Mohammad Jobaer had served in the organization from 2005 to 2015 and earned Taka 5.74 crore illegally and laundered it .

In this connection Deputy Director Nasiruddin of ACC filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on October 3 in 2017.