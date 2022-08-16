Video
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Money Laundering

Teletalk ex-manager jailed for 12 years

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A special court in Dhaka on Sunday sentenced former Manager of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, Shah Mohammad Jobaer to 12 years imprisonment in a money laundering case.
Judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-8, Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan pronounced the verdict in the absence of Jobaer.
The court fined him Taka 11.5 crore   and it will be confiscated in favour of  the state.
The case statement is that the manager of  Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, Shah Mohammad Jobaer  had  served  in the organization from 2005 to 2015 and earned  Taka 5.74 crore illegally and laundered it .
 In this connection Deputy Director Nasiruddin of ACC filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on October 3 in 2017.



