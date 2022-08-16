HC forms committee to stop plagiarism

The High Court on Sunday formed a seven-member expert committee to formulate a guideline to prevent plagiarism in PhD thesis in all public universities across the country.

The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the order after receiving a report submitted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in line with the HC directive.

The committee members are: former DU vice chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, former VC of Sylhet Science and Technology University Prof Zafar Iqbal, former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Abdul Mannan, Chairperson of computer science and technology of DU Prof Saifuddin Md Tareeq, Law Department of DU Prof Nakib Muhammad Nasirullah, Professor Mahbuba Naznin and Professor Mostofa Akbar from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). The HC bench asked the committee to submit its report before it within three months.

The HC bench also asked the UGC to provide necessary assistance to the committee.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Moniruzzaman Lincon had on January 26 in 2020 filed a writ petition with the High Court based on a report published in Prothom Alo's online version on January 21, 2020, saying that 98 per cent of the thesis of DU Associate Professor Abul Kalam Lutful Kabir was not original.

In response to the petition, the HC bench had on February 4 in 2020 ordered an inquiry into how PhD and equivalent degrees are approved in universities.

