Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

HC forms committee to stop plagiarism

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday formed a seven-member expert committee to formulate a guideline to prevent plagiarism in PhD thesis in all public universities across the country.
The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the order after receiving a report submitted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in line with the HC directive.
The committee members are: former DU vice chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, former VC of Sylhet Science and Technology University Prof Zafar Iqbal, former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Abdul Mannan, Chairperson of computer science and technology of DU Prof Saifuddin Md Tareeq, Law Department of DU Prof Nakib Muhammad Nasirullah, Professor Mahbuba Naznin and Professor Mostofa Akbar from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). The HC bench asked the committee to submit its report before it within three months.
The HC bench also asked the UGC to provide necessary assistance to the committee.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Moniruzzaman Lincon had on January 26 in 2020 filed a writ petition with the High Court based on a report published in Prothom Alo's online version on January 21, 2020, saying that 98 per cent of the thesis of DU Associate Professor Abul Kalam Lutful Kabir was not original.
In response to the petition, the HC bench had on February 4 in 2020 ordered an inquiry into how PhD and equivalent degrees are approved in universities.
The court also directed the UGC to investigate the matter and submit a report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teletalk ex-manager jailed for 12 years
HC forms committee to stop plagiarism
Accused husband's statement recorded
GM Quader speaking at the council of Jatiya Party
Int'l Youth Day: TIB for suitable environment to utilise youths for development
Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report
DU freshers' class to begin Sept 7
Dengue death toll rises to 16


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft