CHATTOGRAM, Aug 15: Two minor girls drowned in a pond near their home in Barahatia Union of Lohagara Upazila in Chattogram on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Tasfia Tabassum Raisa, 8, daughter of Abu Taher of Maizpara area of the union and Fatema Jannat Sumaiya, 9, daughter of Monir Uddin in the same area. Both were the students of class III of Barahatia Maizpara Noorani Academy. -UNB