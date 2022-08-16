

Prices of daily essentials out of control



According to a news report published in this daily on Sunday, in just one week, price of a dozen eggs has increased by Tk 5. Now being sold at Tk 155 and that of green chillies has crossed Tk 350 per kg. Additionally, prices of kitchen essentials such as broiler chicken, vegetables, soya bean oil and fishes are also shooting up by lips and bounds.



The above scenarios of kitchen markets reveal how all government attempts to contain the organised syndicate of dishonest traders in manipulating prices are repeatedly failing.



Traders have reportedly linked rise in kitchen market essentials to recent fuel price hike.



It is most unfortunate that rising prices of kitchen market essentials are pushing our middle and low income people across the country to compromise with their daily eating habits.



Many consumers are returning empty handed from local stores and kitchen markets.



Earlier we have expressed in various editorials that it is the common people who bear the brunt of artificial price hike of commodities that continues in the game of lame excuses cited by retailers and wholesalers.



Such abnormal and irrational regular price hike in daily commodities simply exposes government's little control over organised dubious syndicates. And it also indicates to an all pervasive mismanagement and zero law enforcement by regulating bodies concerned by ignoring greater public interest.



The manner in which dishonest traders are toying with common people's hard earned money, already badly hit by a war triggering a global energy crisis is beyond our known words of criticism. With people's source of income, narrowed down due to a pandemic and war - such price hike of daily essentials is immoral and unacceptable.



Need of the hour is to urgently form a price monitoring committee to oversee that daily essentials are sold at fair price.



Price monitoring and regulatory authorities, coupled with law enforcers must act immediately to check prices of essentials in the city's kitchen and wholesale markets.



Round the clock market monitoring is a must to stop unscrupulous businessmen from hoarding daily essentials. Moreover, the government must also consider reducing taxes and port charges to deter regular price hikes of essential imports.



