Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:30 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Save students from drugs

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022

Dear Sir

While the purpose of higher education should be gathering knowledge and skills and of course becoming a good human being, for some students the purpose seems to be the opposite as they indulge in activities likely to have contrary effects.

I am talking about the students' exposure to drugs. A student has to work really hard for getting admission to a university, especially a public one, since the competition is high and only those with high calibre get the chance to get into their desired institutions. But unfortunately, after getting admission, many of these brilliant students get addicted to drugs and lose their interest in studies. There are many who even fail to complete their education due to drug abuse. My question is, what are the university administrations doing to ensure that their campuses remain free from the clutches of drugs?

The university administrations should give the issue due attention and raise a social campaign against drug abuse.

Porosh Mahabub
Kuril, Dhaka


