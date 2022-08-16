47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu observed in dists



The photos show wreaths being placed on the Khulna DC office premises by West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (1), on the BARI headquarters premises in Gazipur (2), and in Netrakona Town (3); Mourning processions were brought out in Bhola Town (4) and Habiganj Town (5); and Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa inaugurating tree plantation programme on his office premises on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu on Monday. photoS: observer

Bangabandhu and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized across the country.

The day was observed with a fresh vow to materialise the dreams of Bangabandhu to build a 'Sonar Bangla' and to bring back the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu to execute verdict of the murder case.

The national flag was hoisted half-mast atop all government, non-government and autonomous organizations.

The day's programme included holding Quraan Khani, Milad and Doa Mahfil, discussion meeting on life and achievement of Bangabandhu, mourning procession, children's art competition, distributing food among destitute people, cultural functions and placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Special prayers were also offered in all religious institutions on the day.

BARISHAL: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Mayor of Barishal City Corporation Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, its Panel Mayor Rafiqul Islam Khokon and Chief Executive Officer Syed Faruque Hossain, among others, placed wreaths on the murals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed A Rob Serniabat, founder of Bangladesh Krishak League, on Shaheed Sohel premises in the city at around 10:30am. President of Barishal City Unit Awami League (AL) Advocate Jahangir Hossain and General Secretary (GS) of District AL Advocate Talukder Md Yunus also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

District and City units of AL, Juba League, Chhatra League, Krishak League, Shramik League, Mohila League, Shecchashebak League, and Barishal Lawyers' Association also placed wreaths there in phases.

Meanwhile, Barishal Divisional Commissioner, DIG, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, the district administration and superintend of police (SP) placed wreaths on the mural of Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Udyan in the city.

BOGURA: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu at Battala on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the town in the morning. DC Md Ziaul Haque, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Joint GS AKM Asadur Rahman and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar Pal, among others, paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town at around 9am.

DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.

SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Zilla Parishad Administrator Dr Moqbul Hossain, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and Former District Commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Ruhul Amin Bablu, among others, also spoke at the programme.

The foundation work of a mural of Bangabandhu beside Mujib Mancha at Satmatha was inaugurated at around 11am.

District AL also organized a discussion meeting at Mujib Mancha and brought out a mourning procession in the town.

CUMILLA: In this connection, AKM Bahauddin, MP, Anjum Sultana Sima, MP, Cumilla City Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat, Zilla Parishad Administrator Abu Taher, DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan and SP Faruque Ahmed placed wreaths on the mural of Bangabandhu in the city in the morning.

Muktijoddha Sangsad, Cumilla Press Club and different others organizations and educational institutions also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu in phases.

District and City units of AL also organized different programmes including discussion meeting and food distribution among the destitute in Nazrul Avenue area at noon.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes.

A discussion meeting on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town at 10am.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as the chief guest while DC Oliur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional SP (Admin & Finance) Abu Khayer, District AL GS Md. Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman and Freedom Fighter Mahmudul Haque Shahjada, among others, also spoke at the event as the special guests.

The DC in his speech sought blessing of Almighty Allah for peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other family members and relatives who were assassinated on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

GAZIPUR: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University (BSMRAU) in the district.

A mourning procession led by the BSRMAU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Gias Uddin Mia was brought out on the campus in the morning.

After the rally, wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

Professor Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting. Treasurer of the university Professor Tofayel Ahmed, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, blood donation campaign and photography exhibition were also arranged.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the town at around 7am.

District AL and other political parties, socio-cultural and different development organizations, and educational institutions paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu and other martyred of August 15 there.

District Shilpakala Academy, Shishu Academy, District Information Office, Zilla Parishad and District AL also organized different programmes on the day.

Besides, a discussion meeting was also held at District Shilpakala Academy.

KHULNA: Khulna City and District units of AL and its front organizations and different other political parties also observed various programmes marking the day.

Government, semi-government and autonomous organisations placed wreaths on the monument of Bangabandhu on the DC office premises at around 8:30am.

A mourning rally was brought out in the city followed by a discussion meeting, doa mahfil at AL party office.

Khulna District administration organised a discussion meeting while Directorate of Youth Development distributed prize among the winners of essay, Art, Hamd and Poem recitation competition and cheque distributed among freedom fighters in the DC office conference room.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian addressed the programme as the chief guest while Khulna DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the programme.

Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleqe and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman were present there as special guests.

Khulna City Corporation, Khulna District Information Office, Press Information Department, Islamic Foundation, Khulna WASA, OZOPADICO, Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, Khulna Betar, Khulna Civil Surgeon (CS) Office, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists, Swadhinata Sangbadik (Journalists) Forum, Mongla Port Authority, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Khulna Range, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and other organizations observed different programmes separately marking the day. The organisations also planted tree saplings.

The city and district units of AL and its front organizations also observed various programmes marking the day in a befitting manner.

The administrations of nine upazilas also observed the day through similar programmes.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, District administration and District AL and its allied organizations laid wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the local Muktijoddha Sangsad premises.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Arts Council office.

Dr. Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, MP, from Kishoreganj-1 (Sadar-Hossainpur) Constituency, was present as the chief guest while DC Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the meeting.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Zilla Parishad Administrator FF Md Zillur Rahman, District AL GS FF Advocate MA Afzol, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, District AL Joint GS Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito, and Former District FF Commander Md Asad Ullah attended the programme as special guests.

ADC (Education & ICT) Mohammad Golam Mostafa, District AL Forest & Environment Affairs Secretary Enayet Karim Omi, its Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL President former lawmaker Dilara Begum Asma, its GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, and Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupandra Bhowmic Dolon, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

District AL also organized a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the town at around 9:30am.

Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, DC Md Quamruzzaman, Zilla Parishad Administrator Md Shahjahan, its Chief Executive Kul Pradip Chakma, District AL President Golam Faruqu Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Former Deputy Commander of District FF Mahbub Alam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salauddin Tipu, Sadar UNO Emran Hossain, CS Dr Abdul Gaffar and Principal of Laxmipur Government College Mahbubul Karim, among others, placed wreaths there.

Later on, the district administration organized a discussion meeting.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman and SP Md Shahidul Islam placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Mujib Chattar in the town.

Different programmes were also organized in nine upazilas of the district marking the day.

PABNA: To mark the day, DC Biswas Rashel Hossian, SP Md Mahibul Islam, and Zilla Parsihad Administrator Rezaur Rhahim Lal paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu in the town.

District AL, its affiliated organizations, Pabna Shilpakala Academy, Udichi , Department of Youth Development, Department of Woman Affairs, Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsang, Suchitra Sen Smrti Sangrakhhan Parishad, Pabna Press Club, Pabna Science and Technical University, and other socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions also placed wreath there.

PANCHAGARH: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Railway Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon, MP, Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, DC Md Zahurul Islam, SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali, District AL GS Anwar Sadar Samrat, its Vice-president Naimuzzaman Mukta, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam and Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun, among others, placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on Panchagarh Circuit House premises in the town in the morning.

A mourning procession was brought out from there, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon was present as the chief guest while DC Md Zahirul Islam presided over the meeting.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Chatter in the town.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, District Judge Mohammad Mohiduzzman, SP Md Saidur Rahman, PPM, FFs, Zilla Parishad, Pirojpur Municipality and Sadar Upazila Parishad administrations, Lawyers' Association, Teachers' Associations, Government offices, Bangladesh Medical Association, District AL, Juba league, Chhatra League, Krishak League, Shramik League and other professional, socio-cultural, development and non-government organizations, women organization offered floral tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the room.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Besides, District AL also organized different programmes in the town.

RAJSHAHI: Various government and non-government organizations, the district administration, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), political parties, socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions organized different programmes to observe the day.

The RCC paid homage to Bangabandhu through placing wreaths on his portrait on the City Bhaban premises at about 10am and organized a day-long programme marking the day.

The district administration organized a discussion meeting titled "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh" at Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

RAJBARI: In this connection, District AL and the district administration organized different programmes in the town. To mark the day, a mourning procession was brought out and paraded the main streets of the town.

The rally was led by former State Minister for Education Kazi Keramat Ali, MP.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the DC office premises in the town with DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair.

Former State Minister for Education Kazi Keramat Ali, SP MM Shakiluzzamn, Zilla Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jobber, ADC (General) Mohammad Mahabur Rahamn Sheikh and Rajbari Municipality Mayor Alomgir Hossain Titu, among others, also attended the programme.

Wreaths were also placed on the sculpture of Bangabandhu on the DC office premises.

Rajbari Press Club led by its Acting President Md Mosharrof Hossain and GS Khandoker Abdul Motin also paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, District AL organized a discussion meeting at its office in the town at around 8:30am.

Dipankar Talukder, MP, presided over the meeting.

Formers Vice-presidents of District AL Chingkiu Roaza and Nikhil Kumar Chakma, its former Joint GS Santosh Kumar Chakma and Organizing Secretary Md Jamir Uddin, among others, also attended the programme.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait on Bangabandhu and the four national leaders in the town.

Similar programmes were organized in 10 upazilas of the district.

The district administration also organized different programmes to mark the day.

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury and SP Modaccher Hossain placed wreaths on the mural of Bangabandhu in the town at around 9am.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the town at around 9:45am.

Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat was present as the chief guest while DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.

SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, CS Dr Ramapada Roy, District AL President FF KM Hossain Ali Hasan and its GS Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the DC office premises in the town.

Then, a mourning procession was brought out and paraded the main streets in the town.

THAKURGAON: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A mourning procession was brought out from Collectorate Building premises at 10am and paraded the main streets in the town.

At around 10:30am, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Later on, a discussion meeting on the life and works of Bangabandhu was held.

Besides, the district administration and Bangladesh Shishu Academy jointly organized competitions on art, poetry recitation and essay writing at BD Hall in the town at noon.

Meanwhile, District AL, Krishak League and other political parties, and different socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions organized different programmes in the district marking the day.

TANGAIL: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Jonoseba Chattar in front of the DC office in the town in the morning.

DC Dr Md Ataul Goni, District AL President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruque, its GS FF Joaherul Islam, MP, Sanwar Hossain, MP, SP Sarker Mohammad Kaisar, Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Khandaker Farhad Ahmed, CS Dr Abul Fazal Md Sahabuddin Khan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ansari and Sadar UNO Ranuara Khatun, among others, also paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Poura Udyan in the town at around 10am.

The district administration organized the programme.

District AL President and Zilla Parishad Chairman Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruque was present as the chief guest while DC Dr Md Ataul Goni presided over the meeting.

Lawmaker Joaherul Islam was the key speaker at the programme. Sanwar Hossain, MP, SP Sarker Mohammad Kaisar, Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, Senior Joint GS Khandaker Ashrafuzzaman Smrity, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ali Ansari, among others, also attended the programme.

