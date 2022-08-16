Video
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:29 AM
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Chapainawabganj, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi and Barguna, in four days.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 4.4 kilograms of heroin from a village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The arrested is Ziarul Islam, 35, a resident of the upazila.
RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Ziarul at around 3:30pm and arrested Ziarul along with contraband heroin.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a listed drug dealer along with 4,000 yaba tablets from Kosba Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The arrested person is Kamrul Islam, 34, son of late Siddique, a resident of Shankhachail Village under Burichang Upazila in Cumilla District.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers set up a check post at Tinlakhpir intersection at around 4:30pm, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kosba PS in this regard. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mahiuddin, PPM, confirmed the matter.    
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a female drug dealer along with 10 grams of heroin and 23 yaba tablets from Bagha Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested is Shikha Begum, 32, wife of Shahin Ali, a resident of Mohdipur Village under Monigram Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mohdipur area at night, and arrested her along with the drugs.
Police also seized Tk 29,000 in cash from her possession at that time.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order. Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.
BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police arrested a man along with 20 yaba tablets from Betagi Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested is Md Rubel, 28, son of Babul Farazi, a resident of Chandakhali area in the upazila.
Betagi PS OC Md Shah Alam Hawlader said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested Rubel along with the yaba tablets from Chandakhali area at around 9:30pm.


