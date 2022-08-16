Video
Home Countryside

Fishers prepared for fishing in Kaptai Lake

Ban goes from Aug 17 midnight

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Aug 15: Fishing is going to start in the Kaptai Lake in the district from August 17 midnight.
After fishing ban of three months and 17 days, fishermen are taking preparation to resume netting in the lake.    
According to official sources, the decision of opening fishing in the lake was taken at a meeting in the office of the Rangamati deputy commissioner's (DC) office on Wednesday.
DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over it.
Among others, Additional DC (Overall) Md Saiful Islam, BFDC-Rangamati Manager Lieutenant Commander Towhidul Islam, and leaders of Fish Traders Association were present at the meeting.
According to the meeting decision, fish landing will begin from August 18.
The fishing ban in the lake, largest in South Asia, was imposed on May 1-July 31, in order to ensure fair breeding, preserve and balance. The three-month ban has been extended by 17 days as the lake water level is yet to increase adequately.  
According to BFDC-Rangamati, a total of 7,672 metric ton (mt) fish was landed at the FBDC fishing station from the Kaptai Lake in 2015-16 fiscal year, 7,981 mt in 2016-17, 8,123 mt in 2017-18, 8,423 mt in 2018-19, 8,549mt in 2019-20, and 8,000mt in 2020-21.
BFDC's Manager Lieutenant Colonel Towhidul Islam said, a new fishing system has been set for carrying out safe netting without harming  fry. Net length-width-hole has been fixed, he added.
To generate electricity, Karnaphuli River Embankment was raised in 1960. With the embankment, the 725 square kilometre Kaptai Lake was created. About 22,000 fishers are used to live on fishing in the lake.


