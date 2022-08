Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride on a humvee











Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride on a humvee to celebrate their victory day near the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2022. Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul on August 15 as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen. photo : AFP