Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (C) heads home their late second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2022. photo: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (C) heads home their late second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, AUG 15: Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday.
Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
Chelsea looked set to get a new era at Stamford Bridge off to the best possible start as they twice led through Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James.
Tottenham were well off the level required if they are to live up to hopes of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, but showed the newfound character instilled by Conte to fight back for a point.
The Italian and Tuchel were both booked in the aftermath of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first equaliser.
Tempers then flared again during a handshake after Kane nodded in with virtually the last action of the game.
"It is the Premier League and why we love it. It is emotional coaches on the sidelines," said Tuchel.
"I think it (the red card) was not necessary. But a lot of things were not necessary today so it is another poor decision from the referee."
Tottenham have still only won once at Stamford Bridge in 32 years in the league, but Conte will be delighted to escape with a share of the spoils against his former club.
"There is a difference between Chelsea and Tottenham but we are here to reduce this gap," said the Italian. "Last season we lost three times, this time we drew so it's a little step forward."
New Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly was welcomed by a huge banner from the Chelsea support and saw an early return on the near £170 million ($206 million) investment in the transfer market since he sanctioned a £2.5 billion takeover to buy the club from Roman Abramovich.
Despite the drastic changes in the boardroom, on the field it was like the old times under Abramovich as Chelsea outthought, outplayed and outmuscled Spurs for the first 45 minutes.
Two of their new signings combined for the opening goal as it was from Marc Cucurella's corner that Koulibaly found space to volley home.
Conte again resisted the temptation to start any of his six new signings, but it was not until the introduction of Richarlison just before the hour mark and a switch of formation that Tottenham began to threaten.
Kane had a glorious chance to level when he uncharacteristically dragged wide with only Edouard Mendy to beat.
Spurs did level 22 minutes from time in controversial fashion to light the spark between the two managers.
Kai Havertz looked to be clearly fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur before Tottenham broke forward and the ball eventually fell to Hojbjerg to fire low and hard past Mendy.
Tuchel reacted furiously to the decision and Conte's overzealous celebration.
The German fought fire with fire as he sprinted down the touchline to celebrate when James thrashed home Raheem Sterling's pass to restore Chelsea's lead 13 minutes from time.
However, Kane had the final say as he flicked in Ivan Perisic's corner deep into added time.
Earlier, Nottingham Forest celebrated their first home game in the Premier League for 23 years by beating West Ham 1-0.
"We were never going to treat it as a normal game, it was more than that," said Forest manager Steve Cooper.
"You could sense since we got promoted everyone was waiting for the first home game."
The two-time European champions have made 14 new signings in a bid to maintain their top-flight status and two of those making their home debuts were the stars as Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal and Dean Henderson saved Declan Rice's penalty.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Roma squeeze past Salernitana, Immobile fires Lazio to Bologna win
Musiala scores again as Bayern beat Wolfsburg
Medvedev says mocking spectator demanded response
Halep holds off Haddad Maia to win third WTA Canadian crown
Alaba free-kick gives Real Madrid win to start title defence
Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea
Struggling Kohli returns for India at Asia Cup
Pakistan tackle Netherlands


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft