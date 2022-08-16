Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

‘Shakib's aggressive captaincy may complement fearless cricket’

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon believed the aggressive captaincy of Shakib Al Hasan may be helpful for the team to execute their plan to play the fearless brand of cricket in the T20 format.
According to him, this was one of the reasons which prompted the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to give him the onus despite the controversy, he produced by inking a deal with the Betwinner News, a sister concern of betting company Betwinner.
"Shakib is naturally an aggressive captain so we want to play an aggressive brand of cricket in Asia Cup. I'm not telling that Bangladesh will be champions in the Asia Cup but we want to create a template to do well in this format," Mahmud said on Monday.
"T20 is a cricket of 120 balls, so you don't have the time to think a lot. You have to strike the ball from the words go. We want that fearless and aggressive cricket amongst everyone. I believe players will be able to execute the plan in Asia Cup. We have first two matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and we are clear that we want to win those matches. We know the
condition of Sharjah and Dubai well, where those two matches will be held."
Mahmud also pointed out Shakib's experience in this format as he is the only player from Bangladesh to play the domestic T20 around the world.
"Board was clear that Shakib should be the best alternative as captain since he is immensely experienced for this format. Mahmudullah is not a bad captain at all but we think we need a captain who is experienced enough for this format and can help the side execute our plan of playing fearless brand of cricket," he informed.
"Shakib is back in the team and it's a good news for us. But we'll miss Liton Das because he was in the form of his life. We also will miss Yasir Ali Rabbi. Sohan is in the team but we are not sure whether he will be fit enough to play."
Mahmud, however, made it clear that Mahmudullah Riyad has still a place to play the T20 cricket despite scoring a lower strike rate for sometimes now but as the same time Mahmud emphasized on batting at higher strike rate to thrive in the shortest format of the cricket.
"Mahmudullah is an experienced campaigner. He almost played 120 matches. But this time we've given a plan for everyone. You can't win a match in T20 cricket with 105-106 strike. Everyone is advised to play 140-150 strike rate and we will practice in this scenario before the
Asia Cup."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Roma squeeze past Salernitana, Immobile fires Lazio to Bologna win
Musiala scores again as Bayern beat Wolfsburg
Medvedev says mocking spectator demanded response
Halep holds off Haddad Maia to win third WTA Canadian crown
Alaba free-kick gives Real Madrid win to start title defence
Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea
Struggling Kohli returns for India at Asia Cup
Pakistan tackle Netherlands


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft