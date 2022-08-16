Video
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:26 AM
Reasat: First Bangladesh-born playing professional football in Venezuela

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mahtab Uddin

Reasat: First Bangladesh-born playing professional football in Venezuela

Reasat: First Bangladesh-born playing professional football in Venezuela

Reasat Islam Khaton became the first Bangladesh-born footballer to play professional football in Venezuela. The German booter had signed and already played one match for Deportivo Rayo Zuliano there.  
Deportivo Rayo Zuliano is a club from Segunda Divisi�n Venezuela, officially known as Liga FUTVE 2 and is the men's second professional football division of the Venezuelan football league system.
Reasat's club is currently in second place in the Occidental round of Segunda Divisi�n and in a favourable position to play the Championship Round next. Actually, a total of four clubs including topper Titanes FC, second place holder Deportivo Rayo Zuliano, third place holder Ure�a Sports Club and fourth placer Héroes de Falc�n are to play the next round.
The Bangladesh-born went to the South American country in July to sign the contract. But he had to wait for his international clearance till the first week of August before his debut. He played his debut against current table-topper Titanes FC on August 8 and the match finished 4-4.
Reasat's contract with the club is for the current season only and it will come to an end in September. But he is hopeful to continue with the Venezuelan club for the coming season as well. As the club is promoted to the next round and he is proven to be a good part of the team, it is reasonable to believe the same.
While talking to the Daily Observer, this booter said, "My contract is just until the end of this season at the moment. I played one match so far. Last week, I played against Titanes FC and It was a 4- 4 match. Titanes is at the first place and we are second."
"Probably I will sign a new contract with the club. We have a good chance to promote to the Premier Division. If we promote, I will probably continue with the club," said Reasat.
Previously, this Bangladesh-born German footballer played for Llanelli Town Association Football Club in the Welsh Premier League in 2018. He had played for the SC Freiburg Under-17 team of Germany at the early stage and for most of his career, he played for different German clubs. He had played for Pachanga Diliman in the Philippines for one season in 2015.
Reasat was born in Dhaka in 1989. He was called to the Bangladesh national team camp in 2013 but failed to make it to the final squad for injury. In 2015, he was included in the final squad and unfortunately he didn't get any chance to prove himself then.







« PreviousNext »

