BCB observes National Mourning Day with solemn respect

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday observed the National Mourning Day with different programmes at its headquarter in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

On this day in 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally assassinated at the 32 Dhanmondi residence.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon and other board officials recalled the tragic day with solemn respect, before distributing food among the underprivileged people. The board officials and cricketers were also present.

The day began with recitation from the holy Quran, followed by discussion program and doa mahfil. -BSS











