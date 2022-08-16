Shakib, Mushi can open in Asia Cup: Sujon





Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon speaks to the media on Monday. photo:: screenshot

Munim Shahriar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto were two opening options for Bangladesh during Zimbabwe tour, dropped for their poor performances and Bangladesh kept Anamul Haque Bijoy and Parvez Emon as specialist openers in the 17-member Asia Cup squad. Bijoy failed to perform well in T20i format in Zimbabwe though he had been outstanding in ODIs. Emon on the other hand, is newbie and hardly will be capable of handling the pressure of a big tournament like Asia Cup. So, the opening still remains a big concern for Bangladesh think tank. Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon hinted that they will make changes in batting order to find right combination.

"Our openers are not doing well and we have to consider it," Sujon told journalists on Monday at Mirpur. "We tried few players during Zimbabwe tour but they did not do well. So, we have to follow 'make-shift' process and we'll do it according to the wickets planning".

"Anamul Haque Bijoy and Parvez Emon are our recognised openers but many a members in the squad opened in domestic cricket. So, we are thinking this way. Mushfiqur Rahim can be seen to open, Shakib Al Hasan can be, and it can be Mehidy Miraz or Sheikh Mahedi. So, we have many options," he explained.

"We want to find out someone from senior players who played too many T20i matches or opened few matches in domestic events. So, we have a plan to change batting orders of some players," Sujon added.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo is a clean striker of the ball and very brave with the bat, who batted at four in first two of the three-match T20i series against Zimbabwe but batted at six in the last match. The BCB however, have a mind to fix Afif at four, the spot where Mushfiqur Rahim seen to bat regularly.

In this regard Sujon said, "We'll set him at four and we are thinking him to send with specific duty. He is our dynamo. He is a very confident boy and did well in last two ODIs. Most importantly, he is very aggressive. He's our future".

Regarding Shakib Al Hasan's come back as T20i skipper, he further said, "I'd discussion with both Shakib and Riyad. Board had a stance for Shakib as he is very experienced in this format and vastly experienced in playing franchise cricket. Considering all the facts, he is our best option".

The Asia Cup is going to commence on August 27 and Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in their first match on August 30.











Afif Bangladesh cricket's dynamoBangladesh have been struggling for long time in finding right opening partner and the scenario is severe in the T20i format, especially after the retirement of Tamim Iqbal for the format. Another regular opener Liton Das ruled out of the ensuing Asia Cup due to injury.Munim Shahriar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto were two opening options for Bangladesh during Zimbabwe tour, dropped for their poor performances and Bangladesh kept Anamul Haque Bijoy and Parvez Emon as specialist openers in the 17-member Asia Cup squad. Bijoy failed to perform well in T20i format in Zimbabwe though he had been outstanding in ODIs. Emon on the other hand, is newbie and hardly will be capable of handling the pressure of a big tournament like Asia Cup. So, the opening still remains a big concern for Bangladesh think tank. Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon hinted that they will make changes in batting order to find right combination."Our openers are not doing well and we have to consider it," Sujon told journalists on Monday at Mirpur. "We tried few players during Zimbabwe tour but they did not do well. So, we have to follow 'make-shift' process and we'll do it according to the wickets planning"."Anamul Haque Bijoy and Parvez Emon are our recognised openers but many a members in the squad opened in domestic cricket. So, we are thinking this way. Mushfiqur Rahim can be seen to open, Shakib Al Hasan can be, and it can be Mehidy Miraz or Sheikh Mahedi. So, we have many options," he explained."We want to find out someone from senior players who played too many T20i matches or opened few matches in domestic events. So, we have a plan to change batting orders of some players," Sujon added.Afif Hossain Dhrubo is a clean striker of the ball and very brave with the bat, who batted at four in first two of the three-match T20i series against Zimbabwe but batted at six in the last match. The BCB however, have a mind to fix Afif at four, the spot where Mushfiqur Rahim seen to bat regularly.In this regard Sujon said, "We'll set him at four and we are thinking him to send with specific duty. He is our dynamo. He is a very confident boy and did well in last two ODIs. Most importantly, he is very aggressive. He's our future".Regarding Shakib Al Hasan's come back as T20i skipper, he further said, "I'd discussion with both Shakib and Riyad. Board had a stance for Shakib as he is very experienced in this format and vastly experienced in playing franchise cricket. Considering all the facts, he is our best option".The Asia Cup is going to commence on August 27 and Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in their first match on August 30.