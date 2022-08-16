Video
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022
Bangabandhu’s contribution to nature is unforgettable : Minister

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in conservation of nature and environment of the country is unforgettable.  Immediately after independence, he took various effective steps to protect the nature and environment of the country besides reconstructing the war-torn country.  
In this regard, he took initiatives for tree plantation, coastal conservation afforestation, wildlife conservation, rivers and other wetlands across the country. As a result, tree planting has become a social movement to protect the environment in Bangladesh. The minister said, Bangabandhu enacted the necessary laws to ensure a pollution-free environment and preserve the country's forests, wildlife and biodiversity.
The environment minister said these things while speaking as the chief guest at the discussion meeting and doa mahfil organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Department of Forests on the occasion of 'National Mourning Day' on the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change the chaired the occasion whereas Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary (Climate Change), Additional Secretary and Director of Bangladesh National Herbarium Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Director General of Department of Environment Md Abdul Hamid and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury spoke on the occasion among others.



