Youth arrested for satirizing Bangabandhu on Face Book



A Dhaka Court on Monday placed a youth Md Salauddin on a four-day remand for allegedly satirizing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the State in social media face book.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order after a hearing on the remand plea.

Ramna police produced the youth before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning.

The case statement is that city cyber police observed a social media ID uploaded various parody comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and anti State propaganda. The cyber police team arrested the youth from Hosne Dalan Road under Chawk Bazar Police Station with a smartphone set on Sunday and confirmed the truth. In this connection a case was lodged with Ramna Police Station on Sunday night.











