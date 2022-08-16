Video
6 bodies recovered from plastic factory gutted by fire at Chawk Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent  

Six burnt bodies were recovered from the plastic factory and godown in Devidas Lane under Chawkbazar Police Station in the capital on Monday.
The fire broke out around 12:00pm and 10 firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 2:20pm.
Several eyewitnesses said that the fire broke out in the adjacent building and from there it reached the hotel on the ground floor of the four-storey building. From there, the fire engulfed the plastic factory on the fourth floor of the building and the godown on the ground floor as there was strong wind.
Anwarul Islam, Warehouse Inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the information and said that at 5:15pm on Monday six bodies were recovered from inside the building.
Bazlur Rashid, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "Five of the recovered bodies could not be identified. One of them has been identified."
He said, "After searching up to the fourth floor, it will be known whether there is anyone else or not. So far we have recovered six bodies. The bodies were sent to Mitford Hospital. Relatives will identify the bodies there."
Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Fire Service Director (Operations and Maintenance), said, "All the surrounding buildings, including the factory building where the fire broke out are at risk. After the fire was brought under  control, we found that there are many factories in the surrounding buildings, which are at risk. Densely populated area on one side and these factories on the other side any incident can happen at any time.
"It is not known exactly how the fire started. We will form an investigation committee once the fire is fully under control. Then we will know how the fire actually broke out," he added.


