Rivers in southern, northern regions on the rise

The water of Khulna rivers are flowing over the boundary due to the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal.

Most of the rivers including Kapotaksh, Shakbaria, Ar Pangashia, Shibsa in Koira upazila are rising and flowing four feet above the flood limit.

Almost all dams in the upazila are under threat, if the water rises further, the entire Koira upazila may sink. In this situation, the upazila residents are worried.

Our Khulna correspondent said that the embankment of Dakshin Vedkashi village of Dakshin Vedkashi union has already flooded three villages, thousands of people are trapped in water.

Meanwhile, on the basis of voluntary work, the local residents have been working on repairing the dam since Monday (August 15) morning. Local UP chairman Khadir Ali Moral is leading the dam repair. He said that the dams fail repeatedly due to not being properly repaired on time.

It caused huge damage to the area, he also demanded to repair the dam permanently. UP member Osman Ghani said that every year the dam breaks and is patchily repaired. No action is taken permanently. He said that the local people are already upset due to the impact of Cyclone Aila.

If we have to face erosion every year then it will be our responsibility to survive.

Local residents Shoaib, Asraful Islam Noor and Asad Ali complined that there was no strong initiative to permanently repair the embankment built in the 60s.

Sometimes it is hard work, the people's representatives of the area never considered the sufferings of the people. Now there is a danger of breaking the dam again due to the high tide.

However, According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board's ( BAPAUBO) Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre report, Teesta river water may remain close to the flood mark at Dalia Point during the next 24 hours due to the rains in the upstream Indian part.

The report also said that the Brahmaputra river water is stable. On the other hand, the water levels of Jamuna, Ganga, Padma riers are decreasing, which may continue for the next 48 hours.

Except for Kushiara and Manu, the water level of all the major rivers in the northern part of the country is receding, which may continue for the next 24 hours.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Monday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office bulletin issued here on Monday.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it added. The depression over Northwest Bay off West Bengal, North Odisha coast and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and now lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining area.











