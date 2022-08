Master Plan drawn for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in Ctg

The polythene and plastic factory in city's Chawk Bazar

Rivers in southern, northern regions on the rise

6 bodies recovered from plastic factory gutted by fire at Chawk Bazar

The polythene and plastic factory in city's Chawk Bazar which caught fire on Monday. photo : Observer

