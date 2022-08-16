DU observes National Mourning Day

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Monday observed the National Mourning Day also the 47th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.

The national flag, university and hall flags were hoisted at half-mast all main buildings including halls of the university.

Led by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, senate and syndicate members, deans, provosts, proctor, chairpersons of departments, directors of institutes and office heads placed wreathes at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the morning.

To mark the day, special prayers were held at all mosques after Zohr prayers on the campus.

Apart from this, the university authorities held a discussion on Bangabandhu's life and works at noon at TSC Auditorium on the campus.

Addressing the discussion, Prof Akhtaruzzaman stressed the importance of Bangabandhu's philosophy and said it is possible to make the country non-communal, humane and enriched through practising and spreading his philosophy among the young and new generations.

Paying rich tribute to Bangabandhu and other martyrs, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said August 15 of 1975 is the most despicable day in the history of the country, adding, "Through murdering Bangabandhu and others on this day, a vicious circle tried to distort and misguide the history."













