Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:25 AM
Home Back Page

Master Plan drawn for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 15: The government has taken up a master plan for the construction of several projects at Jungle Salimpur under Sitakunda Upazila.
The projects include, the Chattogram Central Jail, Sports Village, Hill Management Training Centre, Eco Park, Safari Park, Training Centres for Police, RAB and Ansar and Construction of High-Power Tower for Bangladesh Betar, among others.
A Public Notice of the district administration was issued urging land grabbers to vacate the entire Jungle Salimpur spread over an area of 3,100 acres of Khas land by August 20.
Meanwhile, the administration have recovered 700 acres of land from the illegal occupants and in a raid disconnected all illegal power, gas and water connections.
The administration also threatened to go for tougher actions to evict the illegal occupants after August 20.
Sources said, a night safari park will be constructed on the land which
will be the first of its kind in South Asia.
The park will have tigers, lions, giraffes, zebras, wild deer - and other wild animals--will prowl in the open at night while the visitors will travel around in minibuses.
The sources said the "Night Safari Park" in Chattogram's Sitakunda, will be similar to Singapore's Mandai nocturnal wildlife park.
The Chattogram district administration has already started the construction of boundary walls of the proposed Safari Park. The Park is expected to open by 2023. The Park will be constructed at a cost of Tk 20 crore over 57.50 acres of land. Jungle Salimpur forest has been disappearing fast due to illegal settlement and encroachment by ravaging hills and trees. The park will help conserve biodiversity and develop ecotourism.
Chattogram has a zoo which was opened in 1988, by MA Mannan, the then former Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram. It was established at Foy's Lake for the purpose of recreation, education and research on zoo animals. It is situated at the hilly land of Foy's Lake at South-Khulshi.








