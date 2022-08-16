Video
Home Back Page

Dengue: 96 more patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Another 96 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 69 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while 27 in other places, it said.
As many as 397 dengue patients including 327 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On Thursday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 16 with one more death reported from Dhaka.
Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while six from Dhaka.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.    -UNB


