Govt to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Hasan Mahmud

Information Minister on Monday said the government is working to execute the verdict of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib killing case bringing back the fugitive killers of the father of the nation.

"The government had ensured trial of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and his family members. Some of the killers were already executed. It's now working to execute the verdict of Bangabandhu killing case bringing back the fugitive killers of the father of the nation," he said, adding, "It's now the desire of country's people to identify the masterminds of the killing including Ziaur Rahman and others by forming a commission and reveal their faces to the next generation."

Hasan Mahmud made the remark while addressing a discussion meeting at National Press Club marking the National Mourning Day on the martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and his family members.

Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum, a body of the pro-liberation war journalists, organized the meeting. Forum's Convener Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister, chaired the meeting.

Among others, BSS Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad, former BFUJ (Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists) President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, senior journalist Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, National Press Club President Farida Yasmin, BFUJ President Omar Faruq, Secretary General Dip Azad, Bangladesh Sampadak Forum convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, General Secretary Aktar Hossain, National Press Club Joint Secretary Mainul Alam, Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, Bangabandhu Sangbadik Parishad member secretary Abu Sayeed and DUJ vice president Manik Lal Ghosh also spoke the meeting.

Recalling the role of the journalists during different crisis moment including the movements of liberation and liberation war, Hasan Mahmud urged the journalist to play positive role during the ongoing crisis moment of the country.

"No government across the world can rule their countries without any mistake. We also have some mistakes. But, a section of the media has been trying to create controversy publishing or broadcasting partial reports on the global situation. The country's journalist must have to be more responsible on performing their duties," Hasan urged.

Warning the agitators in movement now to oust the government of Sheikh Hasina, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a generous leader. So, she asked the authorities and party leaders not to bar or arrest the agitators agitating for the public interest issues. We haven't also barred them. It's not that those who would try to involve in terrorist activities would also be spared. Strict punitive measures would be taken against those who will try to involve in such activities to destroy peaceful lives."











