BANKING EVENTS

Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddique along with CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Directors Dr. Daulatunnahar Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Dr. Md. Motiur Rahman and Deputy Managing Directors placing floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bank Bhaban and Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the city on 15th August, Monday to observe the National Mourning Day. photo: BankBangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain along with the officials of different levels pays tributes by placing floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi on the occasion of the National Mourning Day on 15th August, Monday. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with high officials distributing food at Jamia Darul Ulum Motijheel Madrasah to the mark of 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Moulana Rafique Ahamed, Mohtamim of the Madrasah attended the programme. photo: Bank