DBBL ATMs booths to remain close for 30 hrs this week-end

All ATM booths of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) will remain closed for 30 hours from Thursday to Friday afternoon, according to a press statement.

The closing time will start from Thursday 8am and the booths will reopen at 2pm on Friday.

The bank authority said ATM booth, CRM, POS and e-commerce, e-banking services will remain closed to upgrade the core banking system.

It further said all transactions related to NPSB, IBFT Fund Transfer, remittance, Nexus Pay, Agent Banking and Rocket's Core Banking will remain closed during that period.

At present the number of customers of the DBBL is 43 million 930 thousands in its 220 branches. It does have 4,766 numbers of ATM booths.

















