Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Refiners seek to hike sugar prices amid soaring import costs

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

Sugar refiners in Bangladesh have called on the government to take necessary steps to adjust the price of the commodity as the rapid depreciation of the taka against the US dollar sends import bills soaring.
In a letter addressed to the secretary of the commerce ministry on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association also requested the government to waive the import duty and inject dollars at the existing interbank rate for import payments following a "30-taka devaluation of the domestic currency".
The millers, however, did not give any indication of what the new prices should be.
In September 2021, the government fixed the price of unpacked sugar at Tk 74 a kg while the rate for packed ones was set at Tk 75 per kg.
Despite several attempts, bdnews24.com could not reach Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the ministry, for comment. The ministry's Additional Secretary AKM Ali Ahad Khan, however, said it has yet to receive any letter from importers.
According to data published by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh on Friday, the price of unpacked sugar in the market has increased by at least Tk 3 per kg in the last two days. Data shows unpacked sugar, which cost between Tk 80-Tk 82 per kg last week, was now being sold for Tk 82-Tk 85 per kg.
Golam Rahman, secretary general of the sugar traders association, said importers have been asking for the hike as they are being forced to settle letters of credit, which were opened with deferred payment facility, with additional taka as the dollar prices went up after the LCs were opened.
"When the LCs were opened, the dollar rate was around Tk 83-85. But now, to settle those LCs, commercial banks are charging us Tk 115. We are haemorrhaging money for sugar imports right now," he said.
"We have informed the ministry that if the government activates the old system of price adjustment, you will see what the retail price of sugar should be right now. That discussion needs to be started immediately."
The letter also noted that the import duty on sugar was previously Tk 22,000-Tk 23,000 per tonne. But due to the increased dollar rate, refiners are now paying Tk 28,000-29,000 in import duty. In addition, sugar importers have to pay duties, taxes and VAT at various stages, taking the tax incidence on sugar imports to as high as 51 percent.
After refinement, the mill gate price of each maund (approximately 40kg) of sugar stands at Tk 3,703-Tk 3,888, but refiners are selling it for Tk 2,900-Tk 2,920, according to the letter.
At this rate, Rahman said the price of sugar comes to Tk 85-86 at the mill gate. "If the price is adjusted, it may exceed Tk 100 soon," he said.
The annual demand for sugar in Bangladesh is about 1.8 million tonnes, according to the latest figures released by the ministry.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
DBBL ATMs booths to remain close for 30 hrs this week-end
BB revises cluster credit guidelines to boost small trades
Refiners seek to hike sugar prices amid soaring import costs
UNICEF seeks $233.6m for maintain life-saving services in BD
‘Our economy is not that bad to be panicked’
Business Events
Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft