UNICEF seeks $233.6m for maintain life-saving services in BD

UNICEF has appealed for US$ 233.6 million to maintain life-saving services for refugees, host communities and flood-affected people and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, which has subsequently been facing multiple humanitarian crises.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly with the recent flooding in the North-East affecting 7.2 million people, including 3.5 million children, Reliefweb reported on Sunday.

To date, UNICEF reached 5.9 million people of whom about 40 per cent are children with one or more humanitarian services/assistance. Also, 22.5 million people have been reached through messaging on prevention and access to services.

UNICEF supports the Government to prepare for and respond to needs, providing equitable health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, child protection and gender-based violence services at scale.

The appeal has been revised to align with the funding requirements under the JRP and the HRP. Without additional funding, UNICEF will be unable to deliver the required services.

The humanitarian context in Bangladesh remains complex due to the protracted Rohingya crisis, recurrent natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 30 June 2022, Bangladesh is hosting 929,606 Rohingya refugees, including 483,395 children, for nearly five years. While durable solutions are sought, the COVID-19 pandemic, upsurge of acute watery diarrhoea/cholera, fire incidents, floods and landslides have further exacerbated their living conditions, especially for women and children.

The humanitarian community remains concerned about the deterioration of the overall protection environment and limited services in the camps. Therefore, the need for reliable access to services, including psychosocial support and referrals, response to gender-based violence, as well as education, remains critical. As of 30 June 2022, approximately 26,000 refugees have been relocated to Bhasan Char to decongest the cramped camps.

The recent floods in north-eastern Bangladesh in the past 122 years, struck when people were recovering from the earlier May flood. People with disabilities, particularly women and girls, are disproportionately at risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse, including genderbased violence. The flooding damaged water points and sanitation facilities increasing risk of waterborne diseases, including acute watery diarrhoea.

Access to healthcare and nutrition services was reduced due to the damage of 90 per cent of health care facilities. Over 3,300 primary schools and 2,400 non-formal learning centres have been affected requiring repair and replenishment of learning materials for children.

In addition to the negative impact on health (including mental health), education and increased protection concerns, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the economy and triggered a reverse trend in poverty reduction8.

The significant distribution of COVID-19 vaccines country-wide has contributed to the reduction of infection rates in the first quarter of 2022, thereby facilitating the re-opening of schools, among other key outcomes. As of 30 June, 70 per cent of the target population have received the second vaccine dose while 24 per cent have received the 3rd dose.









