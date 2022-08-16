Video
‘Our economy is not that bad to be panicked’

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said not only Bangladesh economy but the whole world is going through economic crisis from soaring inflation, fuel price hike and supply chain disruptions. Our economy is relatively in a better position and not to be panicked.
He made the observation at a seminar on "Bi-annual Economic State and Future Outlook of Bangladesh Economy: Private Sector Perspective" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday.
Shamsul Alam said that the government should take loans from foreign sources to ease pressure on dollar.
He said the manufacturing sector has seen a 23 per cent growth in the last fiscal. Facts and figures show that the economy of is on the right track. He said Bangladesh sent about one million workers abroad last year and its positive impact on remittance inflow will be visible soon.
On tax administration, he said full automation of the taxation system will reduce taxpayers' harassment and boost government revenue.
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman presented the keynote paper in the seminar. He highlighted that energy, inflation, food security; logistics and the financial sector are some major areas we should look into.
He said fuel oil price was hiked nearly by 50 per cent and natural gas price raised by 22.78 per cent but it is unusual that inflation was reported at 7.48 per cent in July.
He said disruption in global trade affected food supply and the reserve crisis forced increased external borrowing. From January to June this year export was US$27.39 billion but import was $48.16 billion. During the same period private sector credit growth was 13.66 per cent, remittance was US$10.79 billion and reserve was $41.8 billion.
Special guest at the seminar Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), MP and former President, FBCCI said during Covid times, Bangladesh Bank played an effective role especially for the CMSME sector. He said our reserve is enough to pay import bills for the next five and half months. The existing crisis is temporary and the government is managing all these things in an efficient manner.
Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem, chief economist of Bangladesh Bank Dr Habibur Rahman  and DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

