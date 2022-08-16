Business Events

Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CC) S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Officials and Branch-in-Charges pose at the Branch Conference held at Head Office in Dhaka on Saturday. Business performances up to 31st July, 2022 were reviewed and successful Marketing Officers were rewarded and also guidelines were given for the forthcoming years at the event.Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) officials led by its Chairman and Additional Secretary Md Selim Uddin pays tributes by placing floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi on the occasion of the National Mourning Day on 15th August, Monday.Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) Managing Director Engr. Rukhsana Nazma Ishaq, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Senior Secretary, Petrobangla Chairman along with GTCL officials pays tributes by placing floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi on the occasion of the National Mourning Day on 15th August, Monday.