Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka

Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center launched a career expo in Dhaka's Mohakhali Saturday, focusing on the development sector.
With over 500 registered participants, more than 20 participating employer organisations, and 20-plus youth engagement and club partners, the expo targets to link graduating students, fresh graduates, and young professionals with experts and professionals.
Speakers at the opening ceremony of the career expo urged students to work on their skills to increase their scope of employability and work for sustainable development.
NGO Affairs Bureau Director General KM Tariqul Islam said: "We are fortunate to have a large youth demographic. We need to make the effort to train them with relevant 21st-century skills that will help them compete on a global level and connect them with the right employers who can make the best use of their skill sets."
"The youth of Bangladesh need to have a commitment to nation building, equality, honesty, and self-confidence to ensure that they effectively lead the movement for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of the Campaign for Popular Education, said.
"We want to host career expos with the private sector and government institutes in the future," BYLC Executive Director Tahsinah Ahmed said.
"BYLC will continue to work with and for youth to equip them with leadership, professional, and entrepreneurial skills that will enable them to work with integrity and have a high impact in public, private, and civil sectors," she added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
DBBL ATMs booths to remain close for 30 hrs this week-end
BB revises cluster credit guidelines to boost small trades
Refiners seek to hike sugar prices amid soaring import costs
UNICEF seeks $233.6m for maintain life-saving services in BD
‘Our economy is not that bad to be panicked’
Business Events
Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft