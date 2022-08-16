

Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka

With over 500 registered participants, more than 20 participating employer organisations, and 20-plus youth engagement and club partners, the expo targets to link graduating students, fresh graduates, and young professionals with experts and professionals.

Speakers at the opening ceremony of the career expo urged students to work on their skills to increase their scope of employability and work for sustainable development.

NGO Affairs Bureau Director General KM Tariqul Islam said: "We are fortunate to have a large youth demographic. We need to make the effort to train them with relevant 21st-century skills that will help them compete on a global level and connect them with the right employers who can make the best use of their skill sets."

"The youth of Bangladesh need to have a commitment to nation building, equality, honesty, and self-confidence to ensure that they effectively lead the movement for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of the Campaign for Popular Education, said.

"We want to host career expos with the private sector and government institutes in the future," BYLC Executive Director Tahsinah Ahmed said.

"BYLC will continue to work with and for youth to equip them with leadership, professional, and entrepreneurial skills that will enable them to work with integrity and have a high impact in public, private, and civil sectors," she added. -UNB







