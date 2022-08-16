Users can buy vivo products from its e-store directly

vivo, a leading technology brand allows users to purchase its products from the vivo e-store directly. The e-store promises customers a hassle-free online shopping experience with the best deals on vivo phones.

vivo e-store provides its consumers with numerous facilities, including 100% genuine and authentic products, to ensure customers' trust and reliability.

vivo opened its first E-store in 2021 in Bangladesh. With exciting deals for users to take advantage from the convenience of their homes, vivo e-store provides customers with a superior shopping experience.

Apart from this, vivo wants to expand its reach to all groups of people, giving EMI options to consumers to increase their buying priorities and capacities.

In today's era, people prefer everything at their doorstep in less time, and to provide the same vivo e-store is giving the fastest free home delivery service to save consumers' time and give maximum leverage to users. Additionally, it offers replacement, safe payment, and product insurance facilities to stay true to its customer service initiative by providing after-sale services.

David, Product Director of vivo Bangladesh said, 'Customers are enabling direct service using the Internet through electronic devices and sellers are also finding the e-store hassle-free. By doing so, it's possible to save a lot of time. It can be said that e-store is an emerging concept in our country. And Vivo has added a new milestone to it.'













